Accommodation units record 45 pct increase in reservations for June 1 miniholiday (analysis)

Accommodation units in Romania recorded this year 45 pct more reservations for the June 1 miniholiday, compared to the previous year, mentions a report sent on Friday by Travelminit.ro.

The increase of reservations in accommodation units in Romania comes in the context in which tourism abroad is conditioned on PCR tests or, in some cases, by quarantining upon return to the country, according to the analysis.

At the top of Romanians' preferences for the June 1 miniholiday are the resorts on the seaside, with the mention that the beaches in Mamaia were expanded, the document mentions.Furthermore, more secluded destinations, such as Tuzla, were modernized, presently offering a variety of services, such as renting chaiselongues or canopy beds, according to the source.The price for a seaside trip that includes three nights for two adults starts at 390 RON/room, in Eforie Nord, Travelminit.ro mentions.In what regards mountain areas, the price for a three-night miniholiday in Brasov, for two persons, starts at 484 RON/room.For the spa areas, the price for the June 1 miniholiday start at 420 RON/room for three nights accommodation in Baile Tusnad resort.Travelminit.ro, one of the largest companies active on the hotel reservation market of Romania, accepting payment through holiday vouchers, includes offers from 6,990 properties in Romania, among them hotels, bed & breakfasts, apartments, guest houses, cabins and camping sites around Romania.The platform registered over 620,000 overnight stays in 2019 and a total value of reservations of 13 million euro.