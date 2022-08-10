Account statements requested for over 66 million lei from 10 counties under Tomato Programme

Account statements for more than 66 million lei from 10 counties have been requested in order to make payments for the beneficiaries of the Tomato Programme, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) announced on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) has received statements from 10 other counties in order to make payments for the beneficiaries of the Tomato Programme. As against last week, the number of requests sent for settlements increased considerably, so that requests were received for 4,388 beneficiaries to the amount of 66,256,920 million lei."

The 10 counties are: Alba, Arges, Constanta, Dambovita, Galati, Mures, Neamt, Valcea, Vrancea and Ilfov. The most applications came from the counties of Galati (3,551 applicants) and Ilfov (255 applicants).

Agriculture Minister Petre Daea says that the payment situation is dynamic, and as the files related to the other counties are received, MADR will pay the payment requests for the rest of the vegetable growers enrolled in the programme, Agerpres.

On August 4 and 5, the first amounts went to the beneficiaries of the Tomato Programe, which were, at that time, 7,065,030 lei to 476 farmers in the counties of Arad, Bacau, Calarasi and Mehedinti.