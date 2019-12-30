Accreditation suspended for 'Floreasca' Bucharest Emergency Hospital after deadly surgery bungle

The National Authority for Healthcare Quality Management (ANMCS) issued today the order for the suspension of the accreditation of the 'Floreasca' Bucharest Emergency Clinical Hospital, following the death on December 29 of a female patient as a result of a bungled surgery reintervention performed a week ago.

"Having in view the finding of the National Authority for Healthcare Quality Management, which determined that a serious adverse medical assistance event occurred at the Bucharest Emergency Clinical Hospital has gone unreported by the respective healthcare unit (...), we hereby inform you that the ANMCS has issued the order to suspend the accreditation of the Bucharest Emergency Clinical Hospital," ANMCS informs on its website.

The 66-year old female cancer patient suffered burns to 40 percent of her body when the alcohol-based biocide she had been inappropriately treated with ignited at the contact with the electrical scalpel. Health Minister Victor Costache said on Monday that the preliminary report of the Control Body that is looking into the case reveals "a cascade" of particularly serious irregularities.