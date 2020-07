The acting mayor of the Bucharest District 3 Robert Negoita on Thursday announced in a press conference the launch of the Bucharest 2020 party.

"We are launching today a novel party. We are presenting it today (...) This is a turning point. We need a restart in Romania, in general, and especially in Bucharest," Negoita asserted.

Early in July, Robert Negoita announced he would not run for the local election this autumn on behalf of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).