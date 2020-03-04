Acting FinMin Citu: Romania more prepared than ever to face any type of economic challenge

Romania is more prepared than ever to face any type of economic challenge, acting Finance Minister and Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

"We have the necessary resources (a record-high buffer included) and fiscal instruments to ensure Romania's sustainable economic growth in the medium term," Citu wrote, adding that the 2020 budget was designed to meet both domestic and external challenges to the economic growth.EU member states are ready to use all the fiscal instruments and resources in this complicated economic context, caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Florin Citu said."We have just finished the Eurogroup teleconference with all the EU finance ministers. The subject: the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on EU countries. EU member countries are ready to use all the fiscal instruments and resources in this complicated economic context," the acting FinMin wrote.Romania has six confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, informed the Strategic Communication Group. AGERPRES