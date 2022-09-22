Acting Senate President Gorghiu meets Moldovan Parliament President Grosu during visit to neighbouring country

The interim President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, who is currently paying a visit to the Republic of Moldova, September 21-22, has had a meeting with the President of Parliament from our neighbouring country, Igor Grosu, discussing bilateral cooperation, the progress made by Moldova in meeting the criteria for joining the European Union, as well as the serious challenges generated by the invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, in the context of the efforts undertaken by Romania to support the Republic of Moldova in this respect.

At the same time, Alina Gorghiu participated in a round table entitled "Gender Equality and Domestic Violence," which aims to intensify the exchange of knowledge, experience and good practices between the two countries, in order to improve the legislation in this field. The acting president of the Romanian Senate discussed the opportunity to continue consultations with the civil society and the importance of maintaining close coordination between the two countries to combat domestic violence and ensure gender equality, reads a press release of the Senate sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Doina Gherman, head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Doina Cazacu, head of the "La Strada Moldova" Women's Programme, Mariana Buruiana, head of the Women's Law Center, Valentina Bodrug-Lungu, head of the Gender Centre, Veronica Teleuca, coordinator of the National Coalition "Life without Violence."

The programme of the interim President of the Senate's visit to the Republic of Moldova also included a meeting with students from the Faculty of Political Sciences of the State University of Moldova, which theme was "Politics without Young People has no Future." The rector of the University, associate professor Igor Sarov, was also present at the event. On this occasion, the interim President of the Romanian Senate proposed the organisation of internships for Moldovan students at the Romanian Parliament, in partnership with the Department for Relations with the Republic of Moldova. The discussions focused on the importance of involving young people in politics, on the scholarship programme for pre-university and university education, especially designed for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, as well as on other projects of bilateral cooperation developed under the President Klaus Iohannis Programme, "Educated Romania," reads the mentioned press release.

Alina Gorghiu also participated in the opening of the 8th edition of the traditional Romanian Film Days in Chisinau. The film festival takes place between September 22-25 and aims to bring together moviegoers from both banks of the Prut River with the aim of promoting Romanian language, culture and Romanian cinema. The event is financed by the Department for Relations with the Republic of Moldova and the Romanian Cultural Institute and has the mission of connecting Chisinau, through Romanian cinema, to the circuit of major festivals.

In her intervention, the high-ranking Romanian dignitary highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy, stating that the Romanian Film Days in Chisinau has become an important tradition denoting strong bilateral cooperation in the cultural field between the two countries. At the same time, she emphasized the need for adequate financing of the cinematographic industry, showing that the active presence of the Romanian Government in the Republic of Moldova meets the expectations and needs from the other side of the Prut River.

The Secretary of State with the Department for Relations with the Republic of Moldova, Adrian Dupu, the Deputy Director of ICR [Romanian Cultural Institute] Chisinau, Narcis Afrasinei, and the Romanian ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, Cristian-Leon Turcanu, also participated in the events organized in Chisinau.