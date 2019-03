The Administration of Monuments and Tourist Heritage announces the launching of the Bucharest tourist heritage program "Destination: Bucharest".

According to a press release sent AGERPRES on Friday, it addresses local, national and international opinion makers, the media dedicated to promoting tourism and related industries, in order to present Bucharest on medium and long term as a "prime tourist destination in the family of showcase European capitals."

"In considering the multi-annual promotion program ?Bucharest Tourist Destination', the City Hall of Bucharest, through the Administration of Monuments and Tourist Heritage, has moved to implementing the solutions applicable to a campaign for redefining and promoting Bucharest. The aim is to recognize the undeniable tourist potential of the capital city of Romania, presented in a professional manner, aiming for a new, courageous, modern, fresh, and attractive identity for tourists everywhere," the release reads.

The program aims to "completely change the unproductive perception that the main attractions were destroyed during the communist regime, being replaced by unattractive, anesthetic volumes of totalitarian inspiration, also bringing to light the hospitality and creativity of the city of Bucharest, as well as the charming eclecticism of the city", the quoted source informs.

The project takes into account the fact that 2019 precedes the European Football Championship - UEFA Euro 2020, Bucharest being among the host cities of this "giant event, generating significant flows of tourists for a long time".

"The program involves running a series of public debates, radio and TV broadcasts, print media and online articles, interviews and feature articles on the material and immaterial heritage that may draw the attention of all potential tourists on the cultural-touristic and spiritual offer", reads the quoted source.

AGERPRES .