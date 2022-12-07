Administrations of hospitals in Bucharest and Paris sign framework agreement for international cooperation

The 19 hospitals within the Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services Administration and 38 hospitals in Paris can initiate exchanges of experience, best practices and personnel and will be able to carry out joint professional training and research projects following a partnership signed between the two institutions.

"The Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services Administration (ASSMB) and Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris (AP-HP) signed, for the first time, a framework agreement for international cooperation, which paves the way for an open and direct partnership between the 19 hospitals within ASSMB and the 38 university hospitals administered by AP-HP. The document, which marks a historic moment in the relations between the medical communities of the two capitals, was signed by Oana Sivache, deputy general director of ASSMB, and Florence Veber, director of the delegation for international relations at the AP-HP," informs ASSMB in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

In this context, the two institutions express their intention to establish and develop collaborative projects in the healthcare, clinical research, professional training and hospital management.

ASSMB and AP-HP will intensively promote the exchange of best practices and personnel between the hospitals they manage, especially in areas such as general surgery, transplant surgery, hematology, addiction, pediatric and adult oncology.