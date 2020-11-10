Adopting a Pig Farming Law is not only necessary, but also of major urgency

The adoption of a law that will regulate pig farming on the territory of Romania is not only necessary, but also of major urgency, said on Tuesday the president of the National Veterinary Health and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), Robert Chioveanu.

"Unfortunately, this Pig Farming Law must be assumed by all political forces in Romania. I believe that the adoption of this law is not only necessary, but it is also of major urgency. I believe that this matter will be subject to debate on the visit that the representatives of the European Commission will pay to Romania, between 23 and 27 November 2020, on the evolution of African swine fever in Romania and in terms of the measures that Romania has adopted through the veterinary services and through the contribution of the other ministries," said Chioveanu, when asked about the stage of drafting of a Pig Farming Law that has been discussed since the first outbreaks of African swine flu in Romania.

Chioveanu said that from 23 to 27 November 2020 an audit mission of DG Sante within the European Commission will take place on Romanian territory, during which the measures on controls and aspects related to animal health related to the evolution of African swine fever will be evaluated on the Romanian territory.

"Approximately every week on the ANSVSA website we have tried to be transparent and bring to the public the update of the situation regarding the evolution of African swine fever in detail. This update of the situation, starting in 2017, peaked in 2019, of 1,560 outbreaks, and now in 2020 there are 441 outbreaks, which shows that the number of outbreaks has decreased greatly, that appropriate measures have been taken. In September 2020, we had a general audit mission in which the European Commission congratulated us on our work with colleagues at local level. The veterinary services in Romania have intensified not only the number of checks, but also the epidemiological investigations and all aspects related to African swine fever," the head of ANSVSA stressed.

Fresh, refrigerated or frozen pork has occupied for more than 20 years the first position on the list of imports of agri-food products in Romania.