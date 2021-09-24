Adriana Pistol: In last two weeks, the only type of strain identified is the Delta strain

The director of the National Center for Communicable Disease Monitoring and Control, Adriana Pistol, said on Friday that the only strain that has been identified in the last two weeks by sequencing was the Delta strain.

"In the last two weeks, the only type of strain identified by sequencing is only the Delta strain, so it is further evidence that it is transmitted rapidly and at the community level," Adriana Pistol told a news conference.

Asked whether it would be necessary to wear a mask in areas other than crowded areas and enclosed public spaces if the number of cases increased, Pistol said the measure should be resumed epidemiologically.

"From an epidemiological point of view, it seems to me a measure that should be resumed," Pistol said.

She said that according to an estimate of severe cases, at the end of October there would be the worst case scenario, between 2,000 and 2,500 patients infected with the new coronavirus in intensive care, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We also have an estimate of the severity of the severe cases. It was around 2,000 to 2,500 cases maximum, intensive care cases at the end of October. This would be the worst case scenario. It is up to us that these things do not happen," said the director of the National Center for Monitoring and Control of Communicable Diseases.