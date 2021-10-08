Adriana Pistol: Only 1.3% of vaccinated people became infected with SARS-CoV-2

The head of the National Centre for Communicable Disease Monitoring and Control, Adriana Pistol, reported on Friday that only 1.3% of vaccinated people became infected with SARS-CoV-2, and for the most of them either not enough time passed to develop immunity, or they exceeded four months since the complete scheme.

"Of the total number of confirmed cases to date, post-vaccination patients who received only one dose became infected in a number of 28,929, representing 0.54% of the approximately 5.3 million vaccinated people. 53.56% of them became infected in the first 14 days after receiving the first dose, which allows us to conclude that it was very possible that there was not enough time to develop immunity. 38,604 were vaccinated, representing 0.72% of all vaccinated people, which was confirmed at more than 120 days (more than four months) after the second dose," declared Pistol, at the National Center for Intervention Coordination and Management in Ciolpani.

According to her, in September, almost 75% of all confirmed cases with COVID-19 and 90% of all registered deaths occurred in unvaccinated persons.

"Practically, of the total number of vaccinated people infected, after one or two doses, only 1.3% became infected, although they were vaccinated. Therefore, 98.7% of the vaccinated people have been protected so far and have not been infected," Adriana Pistol explained, Agerpres informs.