AEP: Number of electors registered on permanent lists is 18,217,156

The total number of voters registered on the permanent electoral lists is 18,217,156, for Sunday's poll, according to a statement of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP).

"The Permanent Electoral Authority informs that, during the electoral period, the electoral register has been updated both through imports of data from the Directorate for the Evidence of Persons and the Administration of Databases and from the General Direction of Passports, as well as by deletions of the persons carried out within the town halls. Thus, after operating all the updates, the number of valid voters for the November 10 presidential election is the following: the total number of voters registered on the permanent electoral lists is 18,217,156; the total number of voters who have the right to vote is 19,215 citizens; the total number of Romanian citizens residing abroad who have the right to vote in this poll is 715,752 persons," according to the same source.Also, the total number of Romanian voters abroad, who chose to vote electronically by registering on the website votstrainatate.ro is 35,917.The total number of Romanian voters from abroad who chose to vote at the polling stations by registering on the website votstrainatate.ro is 33,802.The AEP specifies that voters who reside in Romania and who chose to vote abroad, both by correspondence and at the polling stations, namely 63,362 persons, were removed from the permanent electoral lists in Romania for this election.Of the total number of voters on the permanent electoral lists for the first round of the presidential election, 8,798,366 are men and 9,418,790 women.At the same time, out of the total number of voters on the permanent electoral lists for the Sunday vote, 10,422,096 live in the urban area and 7,795,060 in the rural area.Of the total number of Romanian citizens residing abroad most of them are resident in Germany (101,345), Republic of Moldova (230,905), Canada (43,622), Spain (41,325), Israel (38,574), Italy (62,729), United States (60,270).