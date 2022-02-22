Aeronautics industry can become competitive only with message of unity from all involved parties

The aeronautics industry can become competitive only if there will be a message of unity from all involved parties, the Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, declared on Tuesday, during a specialized conference, in Parliament, Agerpres reports.

"It is a recipe for success which I tested it in private, so that I have experience and know this industrial sector well and how important communication and collaboration is between state institutions and business environment, as well as academia. We are not in a very good period. We are still under the effect of two years of pandemic where we add the new rules, imposed by the European Union regarding the environment and I am referring to the directives that follow the circular economy, therefore reducing emissions," Spataru said, during the "Aeronautics industry in Romania, perspectives and opportunities" conference.The Ministry of Economy allocated this year a record-budget for the defence industry, given that almost nobody was interested in this sector in the last two years, Spataru added."The military aeronautics industry depends on investments and allocation from the state budget. That is why I wish to specifically discuss about the needs of this important sector, both for defence as well as for Romania's economy. I am convinced that the discussion could take hours, even days (...) When I took over this term I established very clear objectives, and one of these is the added value in Romania's economy under the umbrella of a strategy that will reflect reality in the field," Spataru said.In mid-February, the Minister of Economy declared that he wishes for a new airplane to be manufactured, as a state project, by Romanian companies, which could be used in our country, as well as globally.