AFIR pays over 160 million euros in Q1 to PNDR beneficiaries

pndr

The Agency for Financing Rural Investments (AFIR) paid 160 million euros in the first quarter of the year to the beneficiaries of the National Programme for Rural Development 2014-2020 (PNDR 2020), according to an AFIR press release on Thursday.

The amounts paid by AFIR are non-reimbursable European funds, granted through the PNDR 2020 without contribution from the state budget.

Since 2015, when the PNDR 2020 started, and until now, AFIR has paid a total of 5.58 billion euros (European funds and national funds), which means an absorption rate of more than 59 per cent.

