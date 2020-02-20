African swine fever and bird flu, analysed by Agriculture ministers in Romania and Hungary

The evolution of African swine fever and bird flu in Romania and Hungary, as well as the identification of solutions to stop these diseases, will be the main topics to be analyzed by the Agriculture Minister, Adrian Oros, and his Hungarian counterpart, Istvan Nagy, in a meeting scheduled to take place in northwestern Cluj, on February 29, 2020, informs a press release of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) sent to AGERPRES.

Adrian Oros welcomed on Wednesday the Ambassador of Hungary in Bucharest, Botond Zakonyi, accompanied by Attaché for Agriculture and Environment Tibor Laszlo Sandor. The meeting was aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two states and within the European Union, as a run-up to the meeting due in Cluj, at the end of February.

"On this occasion, topics of common interest for both countries will be addressed, such as: the evolution of African Swine Fever and the bird flu on Romania's and Hungary's territories and the identification of solutions to restrain these diseases, the functioning of the Agricultural Chambers in Hungary and the possibility of implementing a similar system in our country, the new Common Agricultural Policy with emphasis on the European Green Deal, but also the maintenance of the Voluntary Coupled Support and Transitional National Aid, the issue of voluntary capping," reads the MADR release.

Minister Oros said that Romania supports voluntary capping and redistributive payment, so that more family farms can be supported, this being a priority objective of the MADR leadership, as well as developing the processing of agricultural products.

During the next meeting in Cluj, alongside the Romanian Minister of Agriculture will be the president of the National Authority for Veterinary and Food Safety, Robert Chioveanu, considering the proposed topic for discussions.