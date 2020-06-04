After talks with PM Orban, PMP's Tomac says sure local elections to be held on September 27

National leader of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac said on Thursday he was convinced local elections would be held on September 27, adding that he had a discussion with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on the elections and insisted on the date.

"Obviously we have to prepare for the elections. I am convinced that we will have elections on September 27. I had a discussion with Prime Minister Orban today and I insisted, because I think we cannot extend indefinitely the terms of office of the locally elected. September 27 is the right time, first of all because we are on a reasonable enough schedule to get ready for the elections, because they are not made from one week to the next. There has to be a strict schedule, as the law asks. First you create the electoral bureau. The signature campaign needs to be rethought, because the number is very high and we should reduce the number of signatures. We clearly need to think of an alternative and we have come up with a proposal to remove the signatures and to have another formula through which to propose guarantees and those who obtain the score of at least 3% to recover such guarantees," Tomac told a virtual debate on holding elections during a pandemic as suggested by political party scenarios, organised by Expert Forum.He added that for the PMP the election of mayors in two rounds has been and continues to be an important goal."I regret that we will not have two-round mayoral elections this year, I think that for the Romanian administration, for the Romanian political life, it is absolutely essential to return to the election of mayors in two rounds," said Tomac.