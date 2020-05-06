AG Scutea expecting huge wave of court complaints against coronavirus lockdown fines

Attorney General Gabriela Scutea said on Wednesday that after the state of emergency ceases the judiciary will face a "huge" wave of complaints filed in court by people who were fined for violating military ordinances during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Criminal penalties are separate from contravention penalties. Practically, since 2002, contravention fines can no longer be turned into imprisonment. In court, there will be this wave, which in my assessment will be huge, of complaints against the reports of the contravention penalties," Scutea told Europa FM private broadcaster.Asked if people are expected to massively challenge these fines, Scutea said: "Probably, the citizens will challenge the penalties because they are in a higher amount than other fines and you realise that for anyone 2,000 lei is quite a blow."Since the beginning of the state of emergency in Romania, more than 300,000 fines were issued to the tune of 600 million lei (120 million euros) for violation of restrictions established under military ordinances, during the state of emergency.Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Monday that it is "an obvious thing" that abuses are being made by the police in the case of citizens' free movement checks and he advised those who feel being unfairly treated to address the control bodies or challenge the fines in court.