AGERPRES launches photo exhibition celebrating 30 years since Revolution in University Square passage

The photo exhibition called "This is how we conquered our freedom," including images of AGERPRES National News Agency's Archive was launched on Wednesday, in the University Square passage, a few hundred meters from the place where the barricade of anti-communist protesters was raised on the evening of 21 December 1989.

"An anniversary exhibition is launched: 30 years since the Revolution. We celebrate the courage of those who fought for the freedom which we enjoy today. Moreover, we honor all those who sacrificed themselves in those days for the same freedom. AGERPRES National News Agency holds the biggest credit because it put at our disposal a documented photo archive of the Romanian Revolution in Bucharest," project initiator and member of the National College of the Revolution Institute Dan Toader stated.He evoked the fact that hundreds of thousands of Romanians protested in the streets confronting dictatorship so that people could enjoy freedom."The message is that we can be proud and preserve with dignity the memory of those days because they represented the foundation of the Romanian state today, of our freedom now. We were interested in capturing the emotion and, especially, the visual proof in images of the fact that this nation truly had several days of maximum intensity in which it forged its destiny by itself. Nobody has given [this nation] freedom," Dan Toader stated.The opening of the photo exhibition, that showcases photos from the AGERPRES Archive which capture moments from the Revolution, was attended by several people who participated in those events, including Gelu Voican Voiculescu, Cazimir Ionescu, Romeo Raicu.