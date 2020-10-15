Agricultural services add 2pct to Romania's agricultural production value nationwide in 2019

Agricultural services added 2 per cent to the value of Romania's agriculture production nationwide in 2019, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

According to INS, the agricultural production index in 2019, compared with 2018, was 96.2 per cent of the total, 94.4 per cent for vegetable production and 99.2 per cent for animal production.

Vegetable production in 2019 as against 2018 posted an increase only in the Vest development region (+14.6 percentage points).

Animal production in 2019 as against 2018 witnessed increases in production in the following development regions: Vest (+2.1 percentage points), Sud-Est (+1.9 percentage points) and Nord-East (+0.2 percentage points).

According to INS, decreases in animal production were recorded in the other development regions, ranging between -7.6 percentage points in the Bucharest-Ilfov development region and -0.1 percentage points in Sud Vest - Oltenia.

Agricultural services increased between +7.3 percentage points in the Sud-Est development region and +108.4 percentage points in the Sud-Vest -Oltenia development region. The decrease in the value of agricultural services was reported only in the Centru development region, of 26.3 percentage points.

The structure of the value of the production of agriculture in 2019 is similar to that of the previous year. In vegetable production, the largest share belongs to the development regions Sud-Muntenia (20.2%), Sud-Est (17.3%) and Nord-Est (14.2%), while in animal production the highest share belongs to the development regions Nord-Est (18.8%), Sud-Muntenia (15.5%), Centru (14.4%) and Nord-Vest (14.3%) respectively.