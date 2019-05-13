AgriMin Daea advocates further consistent enforcement of CAP in all EU member states

The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which has enabled the development of the most integrated single market, must stay a common policy not just in statements, but also as regards its concrete enforcement in all EU member states, Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea told the conference organized on Monday in Brussels by the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU, according to Agerpres.

"Increasing environmental ambitions and a substantial budget are necessary for the achievement of the CAP goals aimed at establishing a smart, resilient and diversified farming sector capable of ensuring a sustainable agricultural production, combating climate change and decent incomes for the farmers who deliver essential public goods to the society.

Increasing support for young farmers in the context of the CAP reform is particularly important and, according to the Commission's proposal, it is backed by concrete, improved measures," Daea told the Conference on the Common Agricultural Policy and Challenges to Young European Farmers.

The Romanian AgriMin argues that young farmers must be supported by appropriate, consistent and effective intervention measures under both CAP pillars, because "they are and will be the core of the policies we jointly define at European level."

The subjects approached at the conference organized by the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU were: the new vision of the CAP and the young European farmers, seeking real solutions to increase competitiveness, including through the use of digitization, innovation, research results, etc.

In the opinion of the Romanian Agriculture Minister, currently the biggest challenge for young farmers is access to capital, land and loans.

"I am convinced that you have highlighted solutions that envisage precision agriculture and digitization, but young farmers need to be supported by creating the necessary infrastructure that is based on research and innovation and which is capable of allowing them to increase their competitiveness and economic viability, so as to face multiple challenges. I consider we need to rethink the role of agronomic research, including technologies designed to ensure the necessary increase in production to ensure food for an ever-growing global population, but especially the sustainable fight against diseases and pests through reducing the use of chemicals. An essential role is played by stimulating the application of research and innovation results to as many farmers as possible to allow them to increase their efficiency and the sustainability of production," Daea said.

The head of the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development emphasized that without providing an adequate budget, the European Commission risks missing out on "achieving the ambitious goals of the CAP reform".

"Without any doubt, the CAP provides important added value to the European Union economy, but it also supports the key goals of the UN (SDGs) and those of the Paris Agreement, but without proper budgeting we risk missing out on achieving the ambitious goals of the CAP reform, with serious effects on the environment, the society and the rural milieu. The CAP budget is a major component of the future Multiannual Financial Framework (2021-2027), thus having in view the proposal to increase environmental ambitions for an agricultural policy that is better adjusted to the requirements of the new realities and adequately responds to the needs of the member states," Daea mentioned.

Last but not least, the Minister of Agriculture stated that the Romanian Presidency is working towards achieving, by the end of its term at the EU Presidency, a partial general approach on the whole legislative package of the CAP reform.