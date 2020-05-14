AgriMin Oros: It's fundamental that CAP regulations be adapted as soon as possible

Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros argues that is essential for the regulations of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to be adapted as soon as possible, so that the member states have the flexibility to continue to support farmers.

"Today [Wednesday[, I participated in the videoconference of the EU agriculture and fisheries ministers. In the difficult context in which the agriculture sector is, it is fundamental that CAP regulations be adapted quickly in order to allow Member States to have flexibility in ensuring the necessary framework so that they continue to support their farmers and other categories of CAP beneficiaries," Oros wrote on Wednesday evening, on his Facebook page.He underscored that he requested financial support from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF) for milk, pork and poultry similar to the one granted in 2015 and 2016 during the embargo with Russia.Moreover, for the wine sector impacted by the closure of the HoReCa chain, the minister mentioned he asked the European Commission for the funds available for the national vine-wine programme to be used to avoid abandonment of vineyards set up through the conversion programmes.