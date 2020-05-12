AgriMin Oros: Subsidies paid to farmers reach 2.76 billion euro

Over 99.18 pct of farmers were authorized for the payment of subsidies, and the sums paid have exceeded 2.76 billion euro, even though the deadline is June 30, 2020, said, on Tuesday, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Oros, in a press briefing.

"I want to present very shortly the results from APIA [Agency for Payments and Interventions in Agriculture]. I want to tell you that presently, even though the deadline is June 30, 2020, 99.18 pct of farmers were authorized for payment and up to now 2.76 billion euro were paid, both from the EAGF (European Agricultural Guarantee Fund), the EAFRD (European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development), but also the national budget," Oros emphasized.He also presented the calendar of measures for which projects can be submitted in 2020, the first already being announced to farmers, namely the support for investments in preventive actions meant to diminish the consequences of natural disasters and contributions to insurance premiums.According to the quoted source, June will see the launch of the measures regarding investments for development, modernization and adaptation of agricultural infrastructure - the irrigation component, namely measure 4.3 for the rehabilitation of secondary infrastructure, where 43 million euro were allotted."We have support for investments in processing and marketing of agricultural products, measure launched also in June, worth 12 million euro, the establishment of groups of producers in the fruit-growing sector - two million euro, support for the installation of young farmers, launch in July this time and allotment of 43 million euro. We will give these beneficiaries of the measures up to 50 hectares of land in concession or lease. We also have support for participation for the first time to quality schemes, measure to be launched in August, with two million euro and support for information and promotion activities conducted by the groups of producers in the internal market, launch in August, with 4 million euro. This is the calendar of measures for this year," added the Agriculture Minister.