AgriMin Oros to announce economic measures to relaunch agriculture

gov.ro
Adrian Oros

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros is to hold a press conference on Monday at the headquarters of the Ministry, to discuss, among other things, the economic measures to relaunch agriculture.

He will also present, on the same occasion, the legislative measures to be taken for the display of Romania as the country of origin of its products.

He held a press conference on Sunday in Cluj-Napoca, where he stated that Romania is facing a drought like it hasn't seen in the past 50-60 years, with the affected surfaces exceeding 1.4 million hectares up to now. "It's an extreme and very strong drought, which we see in this part of Europe, not just in Romania, which overlaps with this crisis generated by the COVID pandemic. (...) We haven't had a drought like this, according to the experts, in the past 50-60 years," said Adrian Oros.

He also said he wanted to convince farmers to insure their cultures.

stiripesurse.ro
