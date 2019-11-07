AgriMin sends Control Body to UNIREA Agro-Food House of Commerce; BoD members signaled serious issues

The Minister of Agriculture, Nechita-Adrian Oros, has sent the Control Body to verify the entire activity of the UNIREA Agro-Food House of Commerce, in the context in which the members of the Board of Directors of this unit signaled "serious issues regarding the manner in which the budget allotted to the UNIREA Agro-Food House of Commerce was spent."

According to a press release of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the Minister of Agriculture had a meeting with the members of the Board of Directors of the UNIREA Agro-Food House of Commerce, upon their request, on November 7, 2019."Sorin Minea, George Sava, Florentin Bercu, Mircea Cosea signaled serious problems related to the manner in which the budget allotted to the UNIREA Agro-Food House of Commerce was spent," mentions the release.According to the same source, the verifications carried out at this unit did not influence in any way "the determination of the new leadership at the Ministry to make public policies to consolidate the farmers' position along the supply chain with healthy Romanian agro-food products.The UNIREA Agro-Food House of Commerce opened two stores, one in Sibiu and one in Bucharest, from the projected 60 stores that were supposed to be supplied with traditional products from the small Romanian producers.The UNIREA Agro-Food House of Commerce intended to provide the small producers with centres for the collection of the products, including some furniture and a distribution network.