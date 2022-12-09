AHK Romania, disappointed with negative vote on Romania's accession to Schengen Area

AHK Romania announces its disappointment with the negative vote given to Romania regarding the accession to the European free movement area, noting that it remains a fervent supporter of our country's admission into the Schengen Area, told Agerpres.

"We are disappointed with the negative vote given to Romania regarding the accession to the European free movement area. The Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) was and remains a fervent supporter of Romania's admission into the Schengen Area and hopes that this will happen in the near future. A success in this process is the recent elimination of the CVM [Cooperation and Verification Mechanism], imposed on Romania, once it joined the EU," the organization's press release says.

AHK Romania believes that EU states must show unity, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine and other global challenges. The conflict with Russia, which has reconfigured the freight transport routes in Europe, has already led to significant price increases, and industries such as the one producing construction materials, the metallurgical and chemical ones are suffering due to the increase in energy prices.

"Important Member States of the European Union and the Schengen Area, such as Germany and France, have spoken out multiple times in favour of Romania's inclusion in the European free movement zone. Romania's admission would be a win for the EU bloc, Europe would be stronger and more prosperous," said Andreas Lier, president of AHK Romania.

The organization specifies that the free movement of goods brings significant economic benefits to carriers and the business environment in general, by eliminating the obligation of additional controls at the internal borders of the European Union, but also advantages for foreign investments, by creating an economic environment of stability and trust. Reducing costs associated with waiting times in customs, along with reducing delays in logistics chains, streamlines cross-border trade and creates a fair price for goods destined for European citizens. That is why it is in the interest of all member states that Romania is part of the Schengen Area. Equally, it is an important signal for investors.

AHK Romania is the official representative of the German economy. Established in 2002, AHK counts over 550 member companies and offers companies an important platform for networking, exchange of information and experience. Through the services it offers and through the events it organizes, AHK Romania actively supports German companies when they enter the Romanian market and is also a partner of Romanian companies interested in the German market. From January 1, 2020, the Competence Center for the Republic of Moldova also operates under AHK Romania.