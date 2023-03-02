 
     
Air Claim asks court Blue Air enter insolvency, as it still has EUR 85,000 to recover

Air Claim is the first creditor to request the opening of the insolvency procedure for Blue Air company, taking into account that it still has 85,000 EUR to recover from the air operator, after it has made considerable payments, amicably or through enforced execution, throughout 2022, a report of the company sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Thursday shows.

The company which facilitates obtaining compensation for passengers with canceled or delayed flights - Air Claim - mentions that the results of its activity do not significantly depend on the situation of Blue Air, but draws attention that, in the event that the respective amounts are not recovered, there will be potential revenues that remain unpaid (the difference between the value of the receivables and the acquisition cost), told Agerpres.

Air Claim added that the company has sent to court several operators for compensation requested by passengers, Blue Air not being the only one or the most important one. Thus, Air Claim assigned claims regarding TAROM, Wizz Air, Hisky and Air Bucharest.

