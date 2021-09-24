Air Force aircraft transports 4 COVID patients, in serious condition, from Bucharest to Targu Mures

A C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, configured for medical missions, carries out, on Friday evening, a humanitarian transport mission, on the route Bucharest - Târgu Mures, of four patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, who are in serious condition.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the medical team that will monitor patients during the flight consists of specialists from SMURD and a medical team of Base 90 Air Transport, and the transport of patients from hospital units to the airport was done by SMURD ambulances and Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service.

The military aircraft took off from Base 90 Air Transport around 19.00, Agerpres.ro informs.

On Friday, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, stated that between September 1 and 8 there were 50 transfer requests, between September 9 and 17 - 206, and between September 18 and 23 - 535, managed at the National Center for Intervention Leadership and Coordination.