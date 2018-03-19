Air frost on overhead lines cancels trains from Bucharest to Constanta

Several passenger trains that should have travelled the Bucharest North-Constanta route and back, and also between Constanta - Fetesti, Bucharest Obor - Fetesti and Ciulnita - Bucharest Obor were cancelled Monday because of that accumulated on the overhead lines.

"Because traction of electric locomotives cannot be used between Ciulnita and Constanta, the decision to cancel the following trains has been made: IR 1581, IR 1582, IR 1587 and IR 1588 Bucharest North - Constanta and back; R 8212 Constanta - Fetesti; R 8011 Bucharest Obor - Fetesti; R 8012 Ciulnita - Bucharest Obor; R 8002 and R 8003 Constanta - Bucharest Obor and back, with the passengers to be taken over by the rest of the running trains," according to the CFR Calatori national passenger railroad corporation.Because of air frost on the overhead lines and the ground frost on railways and the rolling stock, trains from Bucharest North to Constanta, Craiova, Galati, Ploiesti and back we running behind schedule."Where necessary, diesel engines will be used and the passengers will be taken to their destinations by the remaining running trains or additional ones. All operative measures to be taken are aimed at making train run safe," according to CFR Calatori.

AGERPRES .