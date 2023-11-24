Albanian Ambassador Ilir Tepelena, received by ForMin Luminita Odobescu on farewell visit

Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu received on Friday H.E. Mr Ilir Tepelena, Ambassador of the Republic of Albania in Bucharest, on a farewell visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said.

According to the cited source, the Romanian side expressed the hope that the recent launch of direct flights between Bucharest and Tirana will lead to a significant increase and diversification of bilateral trade and contacts, agerpres reports.

At the same time, Luminita Odobescu voiced her support for the objective of effectively opening accession negotiations with the Republic of Albania, stressing, in this context, the importance of continuing reforms. In this regard, she confirmed her willingness to continue to provide Romania's expertise in the process of Albania's accession to the EU.

The Romanian minister appreciated Albania's active role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term, especially the essential role of Tirana in promoting Security Council resolutions condemning the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine.Ambassador Ilir Tepelena praised the excellent cooperation with the Romanian authorities during his mandate in Bucharest and presented the main achievements, with emphasis on boosting the political-diplomatic dialogue and cooperation in the economic and commercial fields, justice, defence, culture, tourism.