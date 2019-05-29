ALDE Chairman: We decided to carry on as ruling coalition partner

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will stay as a partner in the current ruling coalition, alliance Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Wednesday.

"We decided to recalibrate the relationship with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the future of the coalition to be assured. All my colleagues started from the assumption that we need political stability. We also asked for a vote on wether to continue cooperating with PSD in the coalition and the government and the overwhelming vote was in favor of this solution, there were just two abstentions. (...) We decided to carry on as partner in the current coalition. (...) We will also continue governing," Tariceanu announced after the meeting of ALDE's Central Political Bureau.