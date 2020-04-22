ALDE criticising President Iohannis for filling in for gov't

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) on Wednesday criticised President Klaus Iohannis for his latest statements saying that Iohannis "goes out publicly to tell us what the Orban government will do", "so that it is very clear who the head of government is."

"In the absence of concrete solutions, Mr Iohannis sells illusions to us! From now on we can expect the Romanian government to come out and tell us what President Iohannis has decided the prime minister and ministers to do. Following the Basescu - Boc pattern of 2009 - 2010, Klaus Iohannis comes out in public to announce what the Orban Government will do. This is to make it very clear to us who the head of the government is and who makes the decisions regarding the government. Nobody has any doubts anymore," reads a post published on Wednesday on ALDE's Facebook page.ALDE warns that face masks, which all Romanians must wear in enclosed public spaces after May 15, may not be found in pharmacies "at a reasonable price."ALDE claims that "the biggest question is: when will a package of economic measures be unveiled."President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that, after May 15, everyone will be required to wear protective masks in enclosed public spaces and on public transport.