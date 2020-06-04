ALDE, PSD holding talks to endorse same candidate in Brasov local elections

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) national leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Thursday in Brasov that there are chances that ALDE will have joint tickets with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the local elections this autumn launching in the race for the Brasov City Hall, former Liberal Democratic Party (PDL) Finance Minister Gheorghe Ialomiteanu, and a candidate for the county council designated by the Brasov chapter of PSD.

"There are very good chances that the former Minister of Finance, Gheorghe Ialomiteanu, whom I know and appreciate, will benefit from ALDE support for the Brasov City Hall. But I do not hide from you that I would like a bigger project, considering the discussions on that we have with PSD to run on a joint ticket, which would imply a wider support for Mr Ialomiteanu, and of course filing a candidate from PSD for the county council. I reckon there are more than 50% chances for such project to come true," said Tariceanu.He was in Brasov on Thursday to discuss local elections with the ALDE county organisation, but also with the other branches in the central region.Tariceanu also mentioned that ALDE could endorse, at the resumption of the parliamentary activity in the next session, a motion of censure.