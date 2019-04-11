ALDE's Tariceanu: I am ready to assume candidacy for Presidential office

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Thursday that he is ready to assume his candidacy for the Presidential office, adding that a decision in the governing coalition will be made after the elections to the European Parliament and after an analysis of the opinion polls.

"The candidacy for the Presidency will be officially announced, but I don't necessarily speak on my behalf. I discussed this topic within the coalition, I am ready to assume this candidacy, as we will see who is the best ranked candidate in the race for the Cotroceni office. Most probably, we will do this thing after the elections to the European Parliament," Tariceanu told DC News.