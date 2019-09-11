ALDE's Tariceanu: We decided to establish a mixed group which will be called 'Democracy'

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu announced on Wednesday that he decided to set up a mixed parliamentary group, which will include the party senators, those representing the Pro Romania party and some independent senators.

The group will be called "Democracy." Tariceanu added that the group doesn't need the approval of the Senate plenary.

"We decided to establish, according to the Regulation, a mixed parliamentary group, that will include ALDE senators, plus the independent senators who joined our group, plus the senators representing Pro Romania. I drafted the necessary notice which I forwarded to the Standing Bureau and the Senate President. Here, there is not an issue of approval or disapproval, the Regulation only stipulates that the Senate should take note of our decision, it is not subjected to the approval of the plenary or the necessity of a certain majority. Thus, we will function within the mixed parliamentary group (...) and the group will be called 'Democracy'," the ALDE leader mentioned.