ALDE says not allowing restaurants to re-open on June 15 sets hospitality companies to bankruptcy path

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) is claiming that not allowing restaurants to re-open from coronavirus lockdown on June 15 sets thousands of companies in the hospitality industry to a "sure path to bankruptcy," adding that the National Institute of Statistics has confirmed the "crisis" in the HORECA sector.

"Once again we say as clearly as possible: the decision to ban the re-opening of restaurants on June 15 is the sure path to bankruptcy of thousands of companies in the hospitality industry! While countries like Greece or Bulgaria have restarted tourism and Spain is experimenting with re-opening mass tourism, nothing is happening in our country. Moreover, the tour operators are being answered to with contempt by Prime Minister Orban, and ignored by [President] Klaus Iohannis," reads a message posted on Monday by ALDE on its Facebook page.According to ALDE, "the disaster in the economy, but especially in the HORECA industry, is as clear as they come, and is confirmed by the National Institute of Statistics.""Even if the rulers do not like to talk about these things and put them to 'other things,' Romanians must know the truth! And the truth is this: the turnover of the market services provided to the population decreased in volume this April compared to the previous month by 72.8% as a result of decreases in the activities of tourist agencies and tour operators (-79.8%), hotels and restaurants (-63.2%). Compared with April last year, the market services provided to the population in April 2020 reported a turnover that was 83.4% down from April 2019, as a result of decreases in the activities of travel agencies and tour operators (-88.9%), and of hotels and restaurants (-77.9%)," says ALDE.