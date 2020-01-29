ALDE's Tariceanu, at General Prosecutor's Office: There seems to be some confusion

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, upon his exit from the General Prosecutor's Office, said he wasn't the least bit nervous about the file in relation to which he was summoned on Wednesday, adding that the prosecutors seem to be somewhat confused when it comes to how the Senate works.

"I haven't made any statement today, I asked to be given the file to study it and, after I study the file, I will be able to tell you more. I am not the least bit nervous, because I think they make some sort of confusion with respect to how the Senate works and the President's responsibilities," said Tariceanu.The former head of the Senate also said he was informed that he was a suspect in a file in which he was charged with abuse of office, because he refused to apply an incompatibility decision in the case of a Senator."It's about the file related to the incompatibility case involving a member of the Senate and, of course, I believe that the prosecutors make a confusion here. They think that the President of the Senate is also the chief of the Senate. But the President is entitled to one single vote and he/she must observe certain procedural stages that require the mandatory designation by the Permanent Bureau of the legal committee to analyze the file, which legal committee then needs to make a report that will be submitted to the plenary sitting of the Senate," added the ALDE leader.