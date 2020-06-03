ALDE's Tariceanu criticizes eventual diminishment of students' bursaries

The chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, criticized a diminishment of the bursaries of students and accused the government of paying the furlough through diminishment of student bursaries.

"Children's Day passed. Beautiful messages from President Iohannis and from the 'My Government'. I believe the communists would be mad with envy of how well the Liberals' propaganda machine is working. (...) Over time, the various governments instituted a system of bursaries granted to worthy students or those with a difficult social situation. (...) None of us heard that during the exceptional measures taken by the government, the status of student was revoked. Moreover, they prided themselves with the famous online school (a shame, if you ask me) that ensures, theoretically, the continuity of education. Yet, surprise! The government again, with a sweet voice, took the opportunity to put its hand in the pockets of our children. Bursaries were shrank four times over, they took only a quarter of what was owed to them. Were they not pupils anymore? Did their school or sports merits disappeared? If we gave 75 pct [of wages] as furlough indemnity to parents, we should give students only 25 pct of their bursaries?!", Tariceanu wrote, on Wednesday, on Facebook.

"As a still living classic author said: that's what being a mafioso means! To pay the furlough indemnity of parents by diminishing the bursaries of children! The criminal inventiveness of the government seems to not have any limits! Instead of sweet words, better give the children their money, you highway robbers!" Tariceanu added.