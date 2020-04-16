 
     
ALDE's Tariceanu: Decree on state of emergency extension doesn't respond to real expectations, needs of the people

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) calls on the Government to withdraw its request to the Council of Europe to activate Article 15 of the European Convention on Human Rights, announced on Thursday in the joint plenary of Parliament this party's leader, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.

Tariceanu argued that the decree extending the state of emergency does not respond to the needs of the people, which is why the vote of ALDE parliamentarians is against it.

"The ALDE MPs will therefore vote against the extension of the state of emergency, because this decree does not respond to the expectations or the real needs of the people, of the economy, whether we are talking about the medical, health care field, or the social or economic one," Tariceanu asserted.

