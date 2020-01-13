ALDE's Tariceanu: I ask the Gov't to propose a timetable for local elections as soon as possible

Chairman Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu has asked the Government on Monday to propose a timetable for local elections "as soon as possible" so that the parties be able to get organise properly and reiterated that he is in favour of two rounds of elections, the solution for this legislative amendment being, in his view, the adoption of an emergency ordinance.

"Local elections are approaching fast, this is why I ask the Government to propose a timetable as soon as possible, so that the parties be able to know the date for the unfolding of elections and get organise accordingly. This is a very important thing which cannot be postponed in any way and which rests with the Government, which organises the elections. Certainly, the very important topic is how these elections will be organised and I can say that the ALDE is unequivocally in favour of electing mayors in two rounds, this was in fact one of the subjects we agreed with the PNL [the National Liberal Party] prior to the investiture vote which took place in Parliament," Tariceanu told a news conference, at the ALDE headquarters.He added that the Government is forced to find the optimal solution for the legislative amendment so that mayors be elected in two rounds of elections. The ALDE leader mentioned that he doesn't agree with the assumption of responsibility for such a subject."An emergency ordinance formula needs to be found which can regulate, as quickly as possible, because, after that, we enter into a collision with the recommendations of the Venice Commission. I insist on this solution, I've seen that there already are other parties which are in favour of it, Prime Minister Orban publicly said that he is in favour of organising elections for mayors in two rounds, so that, this process should be started as soon as possible and not wait for the beginning of the parliamentary session. We need to start right away these procedures," Tariceanu explained.