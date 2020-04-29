ALDE's Tariceanu: I hail reopening of hotels, boarding houses; restaurants need to ensure distance between tables

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu hails the decision made by the authorities to gradually reopen hotels and boarding houses, but insists restaurants should be reopened gradually while ensuring the right distance between tables.

"I've seen in the past couple of days that there is a first plan to reopen tourism (hotels and restaurants, to be more precise). The fact that one of the most seriously hit sectors does not give up, despite the permanent discouragements from the Government, and that it makes plans for a reopening makes me feel confident that we will be able to return to minimum normality. I disagree with the Orban Government when insisting that only hotels should be reopened, while open-air cafes should remain closed and I agree more with those who are saying that small and medium cafes should be opened in a first phase," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook, on Wednesday.According to the ALDE leader, measures such as placing the tables at a right distance, limiting the number of persons sitting at one table, banning groups higher than 6-8 persons, maintaining high hygiene measures in the kitchen, disinfecting periodically, "can make restaurants a place as safe as any other."For the next stage, Tariceanu proposes enclosed restaurants to be open too, with the same distancing measures and, maybe, while functioning at 50 per cent of their normal capacity.He also said that there is need of "judicious scheduling of people's holidays to help avoid crowding and increase comfort for everyone."