ALDE's Tariceanu: If there are early polls, ALDE will candidate on its own lists

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) will candidate on its own lists, if there are early polls, and we will maintain the same formula for the local elections, said the leader of this party, Calin Popescu Tariceanu.

"If there are early polls, ALDE will candidate alone, on its own lists. I have discussed this matter with my colleagues, and we have a better organisational capacity than in 2016, when we also candidated alone in the local and parliamentary elections both. I saw that there were some comments made, at some point, that we were helped at that time. I don't know who helped us, who could have helped us, and I don't know how could have someone helped us when we candidated alone. PSD (Social Democratic Party) maximized its score, as you well know, and we obtained our score based on our own efforts. And we will use the same formula in the local elections too. What I can tell you right now is that we are currently trying to attract people of value to candidate. First of all, we are making a selection among our own candidates, but there are also our branches in the territory that have been making proposals to us of people who could join us, people with professional experience, in a certain field, fit for specific offices, at local or parliamentary level," said Tariceanu told a press conference held at the central headquarters of ALDE.He added that there could be certain understandings at the local level to make alliances to support certain candidates."We might also have certain understandings at the local level. And I had discussions with several organisations that told me about such understandings. I will give you an example - in one of the counties in Transylvania, my colleagues want to have green light to make a coalition among certain parties at local level to gather thus more chances to have their proposed mayor elected, and I believe that in other counties too we might encounter such situations. This will not be the general trend, however, rather some particular cases," said Tariceanu.