ALDE's Tariceanu says those in power sentence many chronically ill people to death

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu pleads for the medical care of COVID-19 patients in support hospitals and separately, for the treatment of chronically ill patients in the places where they were treated prior to the pandemic breaking out.

"Our rulers are playing God! Only this can explain the ease and serenity they show when they empty hospitals of chronically ill patients, or worse, when they cram, in hospitals, coronavirus patients next to patients with other health conditions. They do this although they tell us that the mortality rate is huge in people who are infected with coronavirus having other diseases also. Comorbidities, as they call it in their gibberish! In other words, those in power sentence many cancer, heart disease, diabetes patients to death, who cannot receive the medical care they need or who are exposed to coronavirus infection during this period. Romania has 7,000 coronavirus patients and 3.5 million chronically ill people. Gentlemen at rule, do you really want to bear the responsibly of the lives of all these Romanians?," Tariceanu wrote on His Facebook page on Thursday.He brought to mind that it's necessary to organise support hospitals or alternatives where the patients who are not critical ill with coronavirus can be treated.The ALDE senator also criticised the infection of some pregnant women with the novel coronavirus, a situation which, in his view, could have been avoided.