ALDE's Tariceanu: Senators and Deputies to return to work at Parliament headquarters next week, most probably

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu pleaded for a resumption of activity of both the institutions and those sectors of the economy where observing social distancing is possible, and announced that Senators and Deputies will return to work at the Parliament headquarters next week, most probably.

"You've asked me what sectors we should restart. It's very simple: those sectors where social distancing between people is possible, in order to avoid the spreading of the epidemic, can be resumed. For instance, everything that means public procurement sites. (...) After that, there are other certain small activities in the services are where that could slowly resume activity. More complicated to take the necessary protection measures is for the large companies with thousands of employees, considering the need to transport their employees to work and the respective conditions at the workplace. I am certain that, together with the public health directorates, the employers have already started a dialogue to be able to shape these plans, only that the Government says nothing. And this is the problem. And the problem with restarting economy is not the only problem that we have. We also must resume institutional activity. And I want to inform you that, starting next week, the Senators and Deputies will return to work at the Parliament headquarters," Tariceanu told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.He also added that, unless the Government comes up with a plan to restart economy, Parliament will "step in and assume this responsibility instead."The ALDE leader also said isolation of persons aged more than 65 is "discriminatory" and "humiliating" and one possible explanation would be that, for PNL (National Liberal Party, at rule) "it would be great" if an important part of the elderly persons didn't come to vote in the next elections.