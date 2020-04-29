ALDE's Vosganian says his party is to vote against bill regarding autonomy of Szeklerland

Spokesman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Varujan Vosganian told AGERPRES that the senators of this party will vote against the draft law regarding the autonomy of the Szeklerland, a topic which is included on the Senate plenary meeting agenda, arguing that this normative act should have been debated in the Deputies' Chamber so it didn't leave room for "any speculation."

"I attribute the tacit adoption of this bill to the negligence of the Standing Bureau. It is a bill with a special political significance and it leaves the impression that, through the tacit adoption of this bill in the Chamber of Deputies, this forum would have approved the text, which is wrong. All the political guarantees have been offered today that the draft will be stopped in the Senate, but we should have had the debate in the Chamber of Deputies so there shouldn't be room for any speculations. The ALDE senators will vote against the bill in the Senate plenary meeting," Vosganian said on Wednesday.A bill on the autonomy of the Szeklerland has passed the Chamber of Deputies by tacit approval and it will move on to the Senate, which is the decision-making body in this case.As the deadline for a debate and vote in the Chamber of Deputies ran out, and the chamber found the tacit adoption of the draft in a sitting of April 23, the legislative proposal passed as submitted by the initiators - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) MPs Kulcsar-Terza Jozsef-Gyorgy and Biro Zsolt-Istvan. The Committee on Administration had issued a negative opinion on the bill.The draft law provides for the Szeklerland to become an autonomous region with a legal personality.Interim Senate President Robert Cazanciuc convened the plenary meeting of this forum on Wednesday, at 14:00hrs, with the sole topic on the agenda being the draft law regarding the autonomy of the Szeklerland. He mentioned that the Social Democratic Party senators will vote against the bill in the Senate, as a decision-making forum.