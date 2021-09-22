 
     
Alexandru Jeac, Dan Tomescu qualify for quarterfinals of doubles event at Tiriac-Nastase Trophy

tenis

Alexandru Jecan/Dan Alexandru Tomescu qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the Tiriac-Nastase Trophy (challenger) tennis tournament, equipped with total prizes worth 44,820 euros, which takes place at the National Tennis Centre in Bucharest, after defeating 4-6, 7-6 (3), 10-3, the pair Alessandro Motti (Italy)/Alexei Vatutin (Russia).

In exchange, Marius Copil and Adrian Ungur were defeated by Italians Flavio Cobolli/Julian Ocleppo, 7-6 (7), 6-1.

Younger players Nicholas David and Filip Cristian Jianu got defeated in the first round by the pair Ruben Gonzalez (Philippines)/Hunter Johnson (US), 6-1, 7-5.

