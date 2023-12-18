 
     
All four pupils pulled from under rubble of high school boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc

The fourth person trapped under the rubble after one of the walls of the Tamasi Aron boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc collapsed has been found and is being resuscitated, Zörgő Noémi, spokeswoman for Odorheiu Secuiesc City Hall, told AGERPRES.

"He was taken out right now, he will be resuscitated in the ambulance, which is going directly to the Odorheiu Secuiesc Hospital", she said.

The fourth victim is a boy. Three other girls have already been transported to the hospital. The victims are between 15 and 17 years old. Of the three girls, two are out of any danger, the third was in a coma.

The search operation was supported by at least five groups of volunteers, the Mountain Rescue and a search dog, said the prefect of Harghita, Petres Sandor.

