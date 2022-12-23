All injured in Bucharest coach crash brought to University Hospital - conscious, cooperative (medical sources)

All 10 people taken to the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital following the coach accident that took place on Friday in Bucharest's Unirii Passage are conscious and cooperative, according to medical sources.

"The 10 patients are conscious, cooperative. Two of them will remain hospitalized in the neurosurgery ward, and one in the thoracic surgery ward", the quoted sources told AGERPRES.At the same time, some of the people brought in are under investigation, receiving treatment and the necessary care in the Emergency Reception Unit.