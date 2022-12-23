 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

All injured in Bucharest coach crash brought to University Hospital - conscious, cooperative (medical sources)

Sursa: Inquam Photos / George Călin
accident autocar bucuresti pasajul unirii

All 10 people taken to the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital following the coach accident that took place on Friday in Bucharest's Unirii Passage are conscious and cooperative, according to medical sources.

"The 10 patients are conscious, cooperative. Two of them will remain hospitalized in the neurosurgery ward, and one in the thoracic surgery ward", the quoted sources told AGERPRES.

At the same time, some of the people brought in are under investigation, receiving treatment and the necessary care in the Emergency Reception Unit.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.