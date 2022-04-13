Almost 13% increase in number of Ukrainians entering Romania in last 24 hours

The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered the country increased by 12.9% on Tuesday, compared to the previous day, a General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES informs.

"On 12.04.2022, within 24 hours, at national level, 65,276 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, out of whom 9,429 Ukrainian citizens (increasing by 12.9% compared to the previous day). At the border with Ukraine, 5,721 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (up 16%), and at the border with the Republic of Moldova, 1,787 Ukrainian citizens entered (up 18.7%)," according to the IGPF.From the start of the crisis until Tuesday at 24.00, at national level, 694,783 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.According to the IGPF, measures to strengthen the border surveillance device have also been put in place at the land border, supplementing the crews carrying out missions in the areas of responsibility."We act in an integrated system with the other institutions with responsibilities in the field, in order to operatively exchange data and information, as well as to jointly adopt the necessary measures for the management of cases. We ask citizens to be informed only from official sources," the Border Police says.