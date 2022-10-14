Almost 140-year-old piano piloted by János Vágó on the streets of Sovata at the Pumpkin Festival

An almost 140-year-old piano with an electric motor and appropriate wheels, piloted by the singer János Vágó from Hungary, is the attraction of the 7th edition of the Sovata Pumpkin Festival, the central Mures County.

The artist János Vágó, known worldwide as Mister Piano, explained to us that this mobile piano does not function exactly like a musical instrument when it moves, as the songs reach people on the street with the help of a built-in player, but the idea of a piano that sings and drives on the road draws attention.

The pianist and his wife were among the first to organize, 20 years ago, a street music festival in Hungary, and among the numerous guests from abroad was a singer with a rolling piano. This was the moment when János Vágó had the idea of owning a traveling piano, his dream materializing 10 years ago, Agerpres informs.

"I'm a singer and I've traveled all over the world a lot. It's a bit difficult to drive on the street with a piano like this, because you have to play with one hand and drive with the other, because the piano, being in motion, needs a lot of attention. It's an electronic piano. I circulate for 10 years with this mobile piano and wherever I travel with it, everyone smiles, takes pictures of me, but they don't pay attention to me, but the piano, they all say they met the mobile piano, not with me - in Sovata, Budapest, in Gyula, Debrecen... I don't have favourite songs, the repertoire changes from one day to the next. I wrote one or two songs, the rest are taken over, I'm a folk musician," János Vágó told the press.

The piano can be controlled with buttons, it is equipped with a brake pedal and it is not very fast, there are only three such traveling pianos in the world.

During the Sovata Pumpkin Festival, each school made its own autumn decoration, and at the end of the event, the most popular arrangement will be awarded.

Honeybeast, Kowalsy meg a Vega, 3 SUD EST, Szintaxis, No sugar, Pesty Snowband and Road of Life will perform at the festival.