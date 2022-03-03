Almost 1,600 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania through Radauti-Prut, Stanca border crossing points overnight

Nearly 1,600 Ukrainian citizens with 387 means of transport entered the country, during the night, through the Radauti-Prut and Stanca border crossing points, the Botosani Prefect's Office reported on Thursday.

The abovementioned institution reports that, starting with February 24, 17,911 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania through the two border crossing points. At the same time, 4,561 means of transport crossed the border to enter Romania.On Wednesday evening, at 10:00 pm, there were 251 people temporarily accommodated in the spaces arranged by the authorities in the Botosani County. An officer and two non-commissioned officers from the Inspectorate for the Management of Emergency Situations provided assistance in transporting refugees to the accommodation unit.Six SMURD paramedics provided medical assistance to refugees who showed up at the two border crossings points, and no special problems were reported, the Botosani Prefect's Office also informed.